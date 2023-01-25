Saj Jamal Returns To SSIMWAVE As Marketing Vice President

WATERLOO, Canada—Saj Jamal has returned to SSIMWAVE as vice president of marketing, taking on marketing leadership as it pursues its vision for the filmmaker-to-fan streaming experience following its acquisition by IMAX.

Jamal will work to build on the IMAX brand with a focus on how SSIMWAVE’s technology can advance studio-to-device content delivery, the company said.

While vice president of marketing for startup accelerator Communitech, Jamal was involved in the initial development of SSIMWAVE as he worked to establish the business value of its proprietary tech among media and entertainment industry professionals.

“When we needed it most, Saj Jamal made sure that SSIMWAVE was in all of the important streaming conversations,” said Abdul Rehman, CEO, CTO and co-founder of SSIMWAVE. “As we move forward with IMAX, Saj’s vision, expertise and relationships will help an expanded universe of customers preserve creative intent and efficiently deliver high-quality experiences to devices.”

Calling IMAX with SSIMWAVE a “game-changer,” Jamal said the acquisition was “a testament to IMAX’s commitment to innovation” for filmmakers and fans at home and in theaters.