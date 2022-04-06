SAG-AFTRA, Ad Industry Reach Tentative Agreement On New Contracts
By George Winslow published
The tentative agreement on the successor contracts to the commercials agreements must still be approved SAG-AFTRA Board and members
NEW YORK— Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with The Joint Policy Committee, LLC (JPC) representing the ad industry for successors to the existing television and audio commercials contracts.
The SAG-AFTRA National Board will meet and vote on the proposal on April 9. If they approve it, members will vote on the proposals.
The contracts had expired on March 31 but were extended to allow negotiations to continue.
The union said that it was not released specific details of the tentative agreement prior to the board’s review.
Three years ago the union stated that the contracts cover about $1 billion in annual earnings.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
