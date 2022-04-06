SAG-AFTRA, Ad Industry Reach Tentative Agreement On New Contracts

NEW YORK— Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with The Joint Policy Committee, LLC (JPC) representing the ad industry for successors to the existing television and audio commercials contracts.

The SAG-AFTRA National Board will meet and vote on the proposal on April 9. If they approve it, members will vote on the proposals.

The contracts had expired on March 31 but were extended to allow negotiations to continue.

The union said that it was not released specific details of the tentative agreement prior to the board’s review.

Three years ago the union stated that the contracts cover about $1 billion in annual earnings.