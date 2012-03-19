Sachtler Set to Unveil ‘Ace’ Tripod System



BURBANK, CALIF: Sachtler, a producer of professional camera support systems, is set to unveil its Ace tripod system, which the company says is compact and made with a composite material making it durable and lightweight.



Sachtler calls the Ace system “the optimal camera support” for the growing video and digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) filmmaker market, and that first time to videographers whose projects include everything from low-budget documentaries and EB to industry films, wedding, event and training videos, as well as webinars would be interested in the Ace tripod system.



Featuring an ergonomic design, intuitive operation and a payload range of 8.8 pounds (zero to four kilograms) the Ace tripod is ideal for lightweight HDV camcorders and video-enabled DSLR cameras, Sachtler says. Developed specifically for Ace, the patented “Synchronized Actuated Drag” (SA-drag) system enables exact and reproducible pans. In addition, the Ace tripod contains a five-step counterbalance, enabling a quickly balanced camera set-up, the firm says.



-- Government Video