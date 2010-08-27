Rutgers University Stadium chooses Compix CG for stadium graphics

Rutgers, the state university of New Jersey, recently expanded its football stadium and added HD production capabilities for the venue's large-screen displays. To support those displays, the university has selected Compix character generators to enhance video footage shot during games.

Incorporated into the stadium's HD video infrastructure upgrade, the Compix CG feeds HD text and graphics to a new 38ft high and 112ft wide Daktronics video scoreboard that is among the largest at any NCAA football stadium.

The ConverG1 HD includes a 4RU chassis, outputting graphics in either SD-SDI or HD-SDI. An SD/HD-SDI built-in downstream keyer enables HD and digital overlays, and the unit's SD/HD-SDI output can easily be configured upstream of the switcher. Through the Compix GenCG software, the ConverG1 HD offers users a selection of standard rolls, crawls and more than 260 transition effects, as well as a user-definable clock/timer. An integrated scheduler suite, direct import animation software, and stock fonts and libraries aid in smooth, speedy design.

The Compix system is installed in the HD video control room, which is integrated into the stadium press box along with an Echolab Overture HD switcher and Click Effects CrossFire and Flashback systems for graphics and instant replays. On game days, control room staff uses the Compix system to put full-page graphics and player information on the Daktronics video board along with updates from other NCAA football games.