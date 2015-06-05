Russell Peirson-Hagger Promoted to Managing Director of ATG Danmon

LETCHWORTH, HERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND—System integrator ATG Danmon, promoted Russell Peirson-Hagger from his current role as commercial director to take the position of managing director. He succeeds Christoffer Kay, who will be executive chairman of ATG Danmon, and will now concentrate on his primary role as director and chief operating officer of ATG Danmon parent, Dan Technologies A/S. Former ATG Danmon Non-Executive Chairman Graham Pitman remains a member of the ATG Danmon board.

