RTW to spotlight SurroundControl, TouchMonitor series

At the 2011 NAB Show, RTW will show upgrades to several of its audio products, including the SurroundControl 31900/31960 series, the TouchMonitor series and DigitalMonitor 10500X-PLUS.

New software and hardware upgrades for the 31900/31960 SurroundControl series are designed to support new EBU/ITU loudness regulations. Combining control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into one single system, the SurroundControl 31960 is a compact, 3RU rack-mountable module that fits into half the space of a standard 19in installation rack for waveform monitors.

The system was designed for studios working on video production, post-production and live entertainment projects. At the heart of the 31960 series is the Surround Sound Analyzer, the house-shaped display that offers an easy-to-read visual report of overall sound loudness and sound pressure level, phase correlation and level differences among channels.

The TouchMonitor series of audio-metering products has a new software version that provides additional features and display modes. The TouchMonitor TM9 and the TM7 combine flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface.

The company’s line of DigitalMonitor 10500X-PLUS instruments will be upgraded to Version 3 software. A standardized method for evaluating program loudness that is essential for audio and video professionals faced with the challenges of loudness control, the DigitalMonitor 10500X-PLUS features integrated loudness measurement to meet the ITU BS.1771 loudness standard for stereo signals. These loudness measurements can be selected as an alternative to the usual peak-meter bar graphs, and presets enable the user to switch between the two modes at any time. Selection of the new mode activates an ITU-compliant scale for the loudness display calibrated in loudness units or LKFS from –21 up to +9.