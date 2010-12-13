RTW Shipping Audio 'TouchMonitor'



RTW has announced that its new Touch Monitor is now shipping. The unit is designed for “next generation” audio monitoring and metering and is available in both 7-inch and 9-inch screen sizes. Concurrent with the release of the TouchMonitor series, RTW also announced that it will begin to phase out its SurroundMonitors 10600 and 10800 series, with no more units available after June 30, 2011.



“We are thrilled to begin shipment of the TouchMonitor series,” said Andreas Tweitmann, managing director at RTW. “The TouchMonitor series is another milestone in the history of RTW. We are defining an entirely new category of product for audio professionals in need of meeting the ever-changing loudness control standards. We have already received such great enthusiasm and anticipation from the international broadcast community, we are so happy to now be able to provide the TM7 and TM9 to our customers.”



The new devices feature 16:9 touch-sensitive screens and offer a built-in online help function. They feature eight analog and eight digital inputs and can simultaneously monitor separate signal groups via multiple instruments. The instruments include a surround sound analyzer, TC Electronic’s Loudness Radar Meter, a PPM/loudness combo bar graph and a numerical loudness meter. A 3G SDI option is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2011, allowing monitoring of all 32 audio signals that can be carried in a 3 Gbps stream.



