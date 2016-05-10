RTS Named Broadcast Intercom Provider for NBC Olympics

STRAUBING, GERMANY & BURNSVILLE, MINN.—The 31st Olympiads is just four months away and NBC Olympics is continuing to put its production tools together. In doing so it has announced that RTS will provide broadcast intercom systems and support.

RTS will supply NBC Olympics, a division of NBC Sports Group, its OMNEO, RVON, IP trunking ADAM intercom matrix and intercom panels. These systems will aim to expand intercom communications during the coverage.

The Olympic Games will take place in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.

