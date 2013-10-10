RTI Now Shipping KX2 In-Wall Controller

SHAKOPEE, MINN. —Remote Technologies Incorporated is now shipping its KX2 in-wall controller.



The KX2 features a 2.8-inch QVGA color LCD display with a customizable interface and hard buttons which may be custom engraved, while multiple bezel options allow the KX2 to blend into décor. The controller's design is complemented by features such as direct IR control, integrated Ethernet with Power over Ethernet and two-way control when incorporated into an RTI control system.



Its ambient light sensor adjusts the unit’s back light level in accordance with its surroundings, while a proximity sensor automatically brings the controller to life when approached by a user. The KX2’s IR output port provides direct control of devices, while an integrated 10/100Base-T Ethernet port with PoE provides convenient two-way control when the controller is integrated into a system utilizing an RTI processor.



The graphic interface on the KX2's 2.8-inch display is configurable using RTI’s Integration Designer software, making it easy for installers to provide their clients with a simple, intuitive control experience. In addition, the device’s twelve hard buttons ship with a selection of common control tasks, or they can be custom engraved using RTI’s Laser Shark service.