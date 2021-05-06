RTDNA Reveals 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards Regional Winners

WASHINGTON—The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the regional winners of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards, which recognizes outstanding journalism from TV and radio stations.

RTDNA has handed out more than 750 awards to over 350 local TV and radio stations across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and four countries. The awards include 50 Overall Excellence awards, recognition for dozens of digital projects, more than 40 examples of investigative reporting and more than 100 instances of continuing or series coverage of ongoing stories.

Also, new for the 2021 awards, RTDNA introduced a category for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, recognizing more than 40 news outlets for their efforts. This includes things like bilingual reporting, contextual coverage of inequality and discrimination and newsroom-convened community discussions.

Here is the full list of regional winners .

“Local journalists across the country guided Americans through a pandemic, ongoing racial reckoning and a fraught election cycle, despite facing unprecedented operational challenges and an astonishing number of physical attacks during 2020,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA executive director and chief operating officer. “The persistence of the regional Murrow Award winners we recognize today is a testament to these journalists’ commitment to their First Amendment duty.”

All regional winners automatically move on to the national round, which also includes digital news organization, network and student competitors.