RTDNA opens entries for 2013 Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association has begun accepting entries for the 2013 Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

RTDNA also is accepting entries for the RTDNA/UNITY Award, which honors outstanding achievements in covering issues of race and ethnicity. The award is intended to encourage journalistic excellence in covering diversity issues.

Murrow Awards categories include newscasts, breaking news coverage, sports reporting, reporting hard news, investigative reporting, continuing coverage, feature reporting, news documentary, news series, use of sound, use of video, writing, website and overall excellence.

Stations, networks, syndication services, program services, websites and online news organizations are qualified to enter. The association provides detailed entry information on its website. The deadline for submitting entries is Feb. 8, 2013.