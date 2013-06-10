Rovi, Broadcom to Enable HEVC Playback Across Multiple Screens

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. AND WASHINGTON— Rovi Corporation, driving digital entertainment innovation, today announced it is working with Broadcom to enable device manufacturers and service providers to utilize the benefits of High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC/H.265).



Rovi is planning to drive 4K content creation and, through its DivX HEVC Certification Program, the market availability of compatible devices. Broadcom plans to support the playback of DivX HEVC streaming and downloadable content in the company’s BCM7445, an Ultra High Definition home gateway chip.



“Our DivX HEVC solution will connect Broadcom’s HEVC-enabled technologies to help fuel higher quality video resolutions in those solutions,” said Simon Adams, senior vice president of sales and marketing for consumer electronics at Rovi.



“We are also positioning our customers to leverage HEVC’s bandwidth-saving capabilities to deliver more content at lower bandwidths without sacrificing picture quality or deliver higher quality video without incurring more bandwidth costs,” said Richard Nelson, Broadcom’s senior vice president of marketing for the broadband communication group.



Rovi’s solution comprises new MainConcept encoding SDKs for professional content creators; the DivX Video Service with proven DivX DRM for protected content delivery for service providers, mobile operators and content retailers across multi-screen devices; DivX software tools for PC-based creation and playback, and an extension to the DivX Certification program to allow IC and OEM customers to quickly bring to market mobile and consumer electronics products that support high-quality HEVC playback.



Broadcom’s BCM7445 enables TV manufacturers to bring UltraHD TV to market with the performance and picture quality needed for multi-screen connected home entertainment. Based on 28nm process technology, the BCM7445 features the 21,000 DMIP CPU, four 1080p30 real-time transcoders and HEVC compression that delivers resolution up to 4096x2160p60. The encoding solutions are capable of simultaneously delivering four transcoded HD video streams over IP for content on any screen, enabling UltraHD TV in the home.

