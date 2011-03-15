Rotolight kit offers ring-light solution for HD, HD-DSLR applications

The Rotolight Creative Color Kit is a portable, professional, single-light creative HD lighting solution designed for photographers and videographers alike.

The Rotolight ring light produces a natural, warm and shadowless wide light beam, making it well suited for HD-DSLR photography, HD cinematography, videography and ENG applications for use on location or in a studio environment.

As a continuous light source, Rotolight provides DSLR photographers with a shoot-what-you-see alternative to flash and delivers that classic, sought-after fashion ring light effect without red-eye reflection or unwanted blink responses.

Each Rotolight contains a filter holder and a custom Lee Lighting six-piece, ring-filter calibration gel set for studio-calibrated color at 6900K, 5600K, 4100K and 3200K as well as soft diffusion and neutral density gels for accurate dimming over a range of up to 1.5-aperture stops.