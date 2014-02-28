Ross Video Welcomes Tedd Tramaloni as Regional Sales Manager

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA – Tedd Tramaloni joins Ross Video and the U.S. sales team as regional sales manager the Northeast United States. He joins Ross from AJA Video Systems, where he was a senior field services eEngineer.

In his new role, Tramaloni will be responsible for driving Ross’ sales activities in New England and Upstate New York. Previous to AJA Video, he held product specialist and demonstration artist roles for companies such as Avid, Pinnacle and Snell, giving him hands on experience with various industry products.

“Tedd’s knowledge of our customers and hands on experience with different industry products makes him a great asset to Team Ross,” said Pete Ross, director or sales for the Northeast Pacific United States. “We look forward to what he will bring to the table for us and and to our clients.”

“This is a great change, not only by joining Ross, but by being part of a sales team,” Tramaloni said. “I look forward to working and learning more about Ross, while expanding our client base in the New England and Upstate New York region.”