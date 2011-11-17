Ross Video to supply Niles Media Group with remote production technology

Niles Media Group (www.nilesmediagroup.com), an independent mobile production company based in Kansas City, MO, has partnered with Ross Video (www.rossvideo.com), headquartered in Canada, to develop a next-generation remote production workflow featuring Ross Technology. They will use lessons learned on previous projects and test new types of hardware and software in the field as required. For Ross Video, it will also help the company penetrate the mobile production market with its HD production switcher and graphics technology.

Over the next four years Niles Media Group said it will initially be equipping three mobile units, a studio facility and a training center with Ross broadcast equipment, including Vision and Carbonite production switchers, XPression graphic systems and NK series routers. Other types of yet-to-be developed equipment could follow.

John Denison, CTO of the Niles Media Group, said together the two companies would create workflow "more efficiently than anyone else in the industry."

"We look forward to making remote production more efficient, while maintaining the highest production standards," said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video.