Ross Video Introduces RossCare+ Customer Support Program

OTTAWA—Ross Video is launching a new support program, RossCare+, that the company says will better serve the diverse needs of its customer base.

RossCare+ will offer three tiers of support for customers: Success, Advantage and Premier.

Success is Ross’ standard lifetime support plan that is typically included in every product purchase. With it customers have access to 24/7/365 telephone and email support at no charge for the life of the product.

The Advantage tier is included with the first year of ownership and with annual Software Maintenance and Extended Warranty purchases. Customers get all the benefits of the Success tier, as well as priority response times, superior service levels and complete hardware and software coverage.

Premier builds off Advantage that enables customers to customize their plan with a la carte offerings. Premier is geared toward customers with a need for a higher level of support and it guarantees critical response times for requests, according to Ross.

Ross Video CEO, David Ross, said that the company developed these programs in collaboration with customers.