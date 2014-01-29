Ross Video Appoints Yevgen Khovanskyi as Sales Director for Russian Federation

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video has hired Yevgen Khovanskyi as sales director for the Russian Federation. Yevgen joins Ross Video from Riedel Communications where he worked first as international sales manager for Russia, the CIS and Baltic states before helping to establish the company’s Moscow office and taking the role of sales director for Russia.

“Ross Video is a company that I’ve always admired,” Yevgen said. “The company has enjoyed 23 straight years of incremental growth and that’s an incredible achievement given that it spans two recessions. There’s no doubt in my mind that Ross has the right product range and the right philosophy to become the number one player in live production in EMEA.”

“We are really excited to welcome Yevgen to the Ross EMEA team,” said David Dowling, director of sales for EMEA. “He’s a highly experienced sales professional with an enviable track record in the region. This appointment is our fourth new addition to the team in the last six months and, given our ambition for Ross in EMEA, I would expect to be making several similarly exciting announcements over the six months to come.”