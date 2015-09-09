Ross Video and Sportvision Handle Graphic Rendering for NASCAR

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO—Ross Video and Sportvision have teamed up to provide NASCAR fans with rendering of specialty graphics to add to broadcast coverage. Using the Ross XPression 3D graphics system and Sportvision’s tracking technology, the broadcasts are now able to show graphics like car speed and position of the cars on the trakcs.

The XPression acts as a rendering engine to update the behavior and position of graphics on every frame of video, in sync with the on-air program. Telemetry displays include the speed of the car, RPM, direction of the steering wheel, and whether the brake is being applied.

“While we have utilized our own proprietary systems to do rendering on these telecasts in the past, going forward it made sense to go with a multi-purpose engine from a company that is focusing their energy and development cycles on the latest real-time 3D graphics technology,” said Mike Jakob, president and COO for Sportsvision.

Sportsvision is a developer of sports and entertainment products, working with groups like the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, the Olympics and more. The company is based out of Chicago.

Ross Video provides products and services for live video productions.