Ross Video and Mass Relevance help “The Voice” viewers interact in Twitter

NBC’s new hit show, “The Voice,” is using on-screen Twitter feeds generated by Ross Video’s XPression 2-D/3-D CG and Motion Graphics System and social data feeds moderated by the Mass Relevance Platform.

Ross’s XPression graphics were used for both the lower third Tweet display on-air and a Twitter stream that ran across four flat-screen monitors in “The Voice’s” social media room.

The NBC show wanted a live graphics platform that would interface easily to live social data, and the XPression and Mass Relevance integration worked together well. They worked together so well, in fact, the two companies want to collaborate again on other projects.

XPression was able to connect to the Mass Relevance Platform via the platform’s built-in Datalinq Server to provide a strong visual component for the live social data. For the lower third, a simple application was created that mined the moderated social feed and allowed the XPression operator to control when the graphic came on screen and when the Tweets updated for maximum flexibility.

Mass Relevance enables entertainment, media, retail and manufacturing brands to drive real-time engagement through social curation. Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports products for use in live production applications.