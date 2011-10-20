Ross Cuts Price on CrossOver Switchers
IROQUOIS, ON—Ross Video is cutting the price on its CrossOver 12 and CrossOver 16 compact production switcher models.
Ross is lopping $2,000 off the price of each switcher with the Crossover 12 now $13,995 and the Crossover 16, $15,995, a price reduction of approximately 12% for the two products. Both versions are fully loaded systems.
“The CrossOver product line has enjoyed significant sales growth this year and as a result we are now able to take advantage of even better quantity component pricing from our vendors,” said Nigel Spratling, Switcher Marketing Product Manager/Communications, Ross Video. “The CrossOver line has always been value priced, but the recent component price reductions have a significant impact on overall costs. At Ross we adhere to a fair pricing policy, so instead of keeping additional margin that these reductions bring we choose to pass such savings along to our customers.”
