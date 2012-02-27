Rosenblum/Silverman to Address NAB Show Audiences

Bruce Rosenblum

WASHINGTON: Bruce Rosenblum, president ofWarner Bros. Television Group and the new chairman/CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and Ben Silverman, founder and chairman of the multimedia studio, Electus, will be featured speakers at this year’s NAB Show. Rosenblum will address crowds in a Super Session set for noon on Tuesday, April 17, and Silverman will make the keynote address at the Show’s Disruptive Media Conference at 10:30 a.m. on the same day.





Ben Silverman “Bruce Rosenblum and Ben Silverman are leaders in the television industry, consistently creating and shaping the major trends impacting the media landscape,” said Chris Brown, the NAB’s executive vice president for conventions and business operations. “Our attendees expect to hear from industry leaders when they attend NAB Show, and we are very pleased to host these two visionary executives.”



Rosenblum is a 25-year veteran at Warner Bros., and oversees television operations there, including worldwide network, cable, syndication, and animation production, along with digital distributing and broadcasting. He also looks after Warner Bros.’s interest in The CW Network. Rosenblum was recently elected to a two-year term as chairman/CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.



Silverman is executive producer of the NBC comedy, “The Office,” as well as “Ugly Betty.” He is co-creator and executive producer of the reality show, “The Biggest Loser,” and serves as executive producer of the Show time series, “The Tudors.”