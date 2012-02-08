Roland Systems Group Releases Mac Remote Control Software



AMSTERDAM: Roland Systems Group released new software and system updates at the Integrated Systems Europe event held in Amsterdam Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Roland released a Mac version of its S-4000 Remote Control Software. It has the same functionality of the S-4000RCS for PC, which provides setup and control for Roland’s Personal Mixing and Digital Snake systems.



An update was released for the R-1000--a dedicated 48-track recorder/player for live production. A new firmware feature enables playback to be driven by markers, allowing play to a set point, and then continuation on cue. New functionality also includes pan settings for each track when monitoring the sound from the R-1000 itself. Additional firmware updates support the R-1000RCS (PC/Mac software) including export track name function, RS-232C command controls for track status, and pre amp gain control with phantom power on/off.



A new firmware update for Roland’s S-4000 Series Digital Snake Systems also debuted.



New functionality allows the S-4000H 8x32 digital snake head to support samples rates of 48 and 44.1 kHz--in addition to 96kHz. This enables the unit be used in V-Mixing System configurations, especially as an analog breakout box. It also provides control of pre-amps of the S-4000S set in REAC Master mode using the S-4000R or S-4000 Remote Control Software (PC/Mac) without the need for slave equipment or the M-48 personal mixers present.



The update will be available this month on Roland’s website.



