Roku Surpasses 70 Million Active Accounts Globally

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku is reporting ongoing growth in users and usage with the announcement that the number of global active accounts on the Roku platform now exceeds 70 million.

That is up from 60.1 million active accounts reported as of Q4 2021.

Globally, total streaming hours on the Roku platform were 23.9 billion in Q4 and 87.4 billion for full year 2022, a 19% increase year-over-year, the company said. Roku remains the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico based on hours streamed according to Dec. 2022 data from the Hypothesis Group.

“As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” said Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”

(Image credit: Roku)

Roku’s active account milestone was reached as the company announced its first-ever Roku-branded TV on Jan. 4 . The launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underlining the company's commitment to delivering a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023.

The number of active accounts and streaming hours is based on preliminary estimated data. The company will report final operating metrics and financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 in February.