Roku Launches New Program to Attract Ads from Small Businesses

DALLAS, Tex. & SAN JOSE, Calif.—The competition for local ad dollars continues to heat up with an announcement by Roku that it has launched a new certified partner program using Roku’s OneView ad platform to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) adopt and expand their investment in TV streaming advertising.

Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media is the first agency to join.

As an early adopter and first certified partner, Camelot will use the data, tech, and tools from America’s largest TV streaming platform to make it easy for SMBs to grow their businesses and achieve their marketing goals, the companies said.

The effort is notable in that it will increase the competition faced by local TV stations and cable operators for local ad dollars.

In making the announcement, Roku cited research data saying that nearly half (47%) of SMBs say they intend to increase spend in TV streaming in the next 12 months.

TV streaming advertising offers the personalization, optimization, and performance to help SMBs succeed, Roku noted.

Roku’s OneView ad platform for TV streaming is used by brands to up, optimize, and measure their ad campaigns.

OneView, which is the only ad buying platform with Roku data from the streamers 63 million active accounts, offers software with data, machine learning, and measurement to reach more streamers wherever they are, on Roku, other TV streaming platforms, desktop, mobile, and more.

“We’re thrilled to enhance our longstanding partnership with Roku to bring SMBs the benefits of TV streaming,” said Sam Bloom, CEO of Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media. “Camelot prides itself on building fact-based, insights-driven programs for our clients, which is why we chose OneView to deliver the best TV ad experience.”

“For the past six years, Camelot has been a key strategic partner with Roku and demonstrated operational excellence in OneView,” said Tommy Burk, Senior Director, OneView. “We’re excited to entrust Camelot to help a broader set of advertisers accelerate the shift to TV streaming.”