Roku Launches New Destinations for Food and Home

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku, Inc. has announced plans to add two new destinations on the Roku Home Screen: the All Things Food and All Things Home destinations.

The destinations will roll out to users in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

The two hubs are designed to bring together the best food, home, and lifestyle content from across the platform into powerful and cohesive discovery experiences, the company said.

The All Things Food and All Things Home destinations will feature hundreds of streaming options within each category, both free and from subscriptions services, including live and linear TV, Premium Subscriptions, Roku Originals, and more.

In launching the destinations, the company highlighted a recent survey commissioned by Roku. The survey found that 64% of streamers said that if they were searching for something new to watch, they would base a search on genre, and nearly 3 in 4 streamers (73%) feel they are spending too much time trying to find new content to watch.

“The foodies in my life devour the whole genre—one night, it’s Roku’s ‘Great American Baking Show,’ the next, all things Gordon Ramsay, ‘Chopped,’ and so much more. Similarly, the home and garden lovers never stop at one source for tips and inspiration,” said Charlie Collier, president, Roku Media. “Now all passionate food and home lovers can get everything they need with All Things Food and All Things Home, all in one place: Roku. We reach nearly half of the broadband households in the U.S., with hundreds of options across every popular TV brand, in the genres viewers love. So pull up your favorite designer’s chair, grab your favorite bite, and let Roku be your host to All Things you love.”

All Things Food is a collection of the best culinary content on Roku, in a single, easily discoverable, and craveable destination. Users can browse and engage with a menu of shows in new featured rows including “DIY Meals,” “Healthy Habits,” and more. All Things Home is a one-stop shop for all home and garden content on Roku. Within this experience, users can explore everything from home décor to two-by-fours in curated rows, featuring recommended content such as “Home & Garden Hits,” “Home Improvement,” “Call in the Home Experts,” and more, the streaming platform said.

The new hubs expand on previously announced destinations on the Roku platform, including live TV, sports, and more. To locate and use the new All Things Food and All Things Home destinations on the platform, users can scroll down to the all-new “Browse” row on the Home Screen or access through Roku Search. The “Browse” row also features categories such as TV shows, movies, and sports, among others. Streamers can also access these destinations from a variety of touchpoints, such as banner ads on the Roku Home Screen, a branded Spotlight Ad, or when searching for related content.