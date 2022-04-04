Roku Inks Multi-Year Extension of Amazon Distribution Deal

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku, Inc. has issued a statement confirming that it has reached a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon.

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices,” the company said.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed but the announcement comes at a time when agreements between major streaming platforms and tech companies have become increasingly fraught. Last year heated discussions between Google and Roku over carriage of YouTube took months to resolve .

Roku's stock was up about 7% in trading on April 4 by 3 p.m. ET on the news.