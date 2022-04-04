Roku Inks Multi-Year Extension of Amazon Distribution Deal
By George Winslow published
The agreement will allow continued access to Prime Video and IMDb on Roku devices
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku, Inc. has issued a statement confirming that it has reached a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon.
“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices,” the company said.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed but the announcement comes at a time when agreements between major streaming platforms and tech companies have become increasingly fraught. Last year heated discussions between Google and Roku over carriage of YouTube took months to resolve.
Roku's stock was up about 7% in trading on April 4 by 3 p.m. ET on the news.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.