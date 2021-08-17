Roku and Charter End App Impasse

SAN JOSE, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn.—Nine months after Roku removed the Spectrum TV app from its channel store, Roku and Charter have come to an agreement that brings the Spectrum TV App back to the channel store.

The dispute did not entirely remove Charters pay TV app from the Roku platform. After the app was removed from the Channel Store in December of 2020, existing customers were allowed to continue using it. But it prevented new customers from adding the app and meant that Charter could not make updates to its features.

In a jointly released statement the companies said: “Charter Communications and Roku have reached a mutually beneficial agreement to renew distribution of the Spectrum TV App (STVA) on the Roku platform. As a result of the renewal, the Spectrum TV App is now available for download from the Roku channel store. We are pleased to renew our partnership and offer this great streaming experience to our shared customers.”

The Spectrum TV app allows Charter pay TV customers to stream the channels and VOD content that is available from their subscriptions via Roku player without a cable box.

In a separate development, Roku announced that it has expanded its linear lineup to more than 200 channels, with a total of 17 all-new channels launching this week on The Roku Channel.

The new channels include AccuWeather Now, Baywatch, CBC News, El Rey, IGN, Real Madrid TV, The Only Way is Essex, Tribeca Channel, and others. All are available for free on the AVOD service.

“Roku is rooted in creating better streaming experiences for our users, using our brand pillars of ease, value and choice to guide us,” said Ashley Hovey, director, The Roku Channel AVOD. “The demand for free, quality programming continues to be of importance to our streamers. We’ve seen linear streaming explode over the last year and we’re very excited to offer an all-new lineup of great channels with some of the most-recognized franchises to our users.”