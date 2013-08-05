Rohde to Debut DVB-T2 Monitor at IBC

MUNICH, GERMANY — Rohde & Schwarz will introduce a DVB-T2 monitoring option for its R&S DVMS digital TV monitoring system at IBC2013 in Amsterdam.



The R&S DVMS-B55 DVB-T2 can simultaneously monitor the RF and transport stream characteristics of up to four signals.



Network operators can monitor both the DVB-T2 transmitter and the signal feed via the T2 modulator interface (T2-MI) without any additional equipment. The system comes with ASI and IP interfaces. It is also suitable for monitoring single-frequency networks and measuring the RF spectrum (shoulder measurement).



The R&S DVMS continues to support DVB-T in the same module, protecting the investments of network operators who later switch to DVB-T2.



The R&S DVMS either displays logged errors and measurement results on a display at the transmitter site or reports them to the monitoring station via SNMP. The system displays measurements graphically for a quick overview. It incorporates numerous other analysis and viewing functions, including PCR jitter analysis and display of thumbnails and EPG.

Rohde & Schwarz will be in stand 7.E25.