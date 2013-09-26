Rohde & Schwarz Rolls Out New IP-Friendly Sat Receiver

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz is now shipping a newly developed satellite receiver that promises to make the television broadcast industry’s transition to IP-based technologies easier. The AVG050 incorporates two integrated DBV-S/DVB-S2 demodulators and is able to receive and decrypt multiple satellite-delivered video transport streams.



The receiver processes signals for DVB-T, DVB-T2, DVB C and DVB-C2 networks and incorporates an internal BISS descrambler. It’s designed to accommodate DVB-compatible decryption cards and is able to output decrypted signals in either ASI or IP formats.



The compact footprint of the AVG050 receiver allows two units to be mounted sided-by-side in a standard 19-inch rack width. It features automatic configuration and monitoring via an SNMP interface.