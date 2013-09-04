Rohde Launches Test Gear for HDMI 2.0 at IBC2013

Munich— HDMI Licensing, LLC, has released HDMI 2.0, a new version of its interface standard, and Rohde and Schwarz helped to develop the corresponding test standards.



The company will offer the HDMI 2.0 3G mode update for its Rhode and Schwartz VTC, VTE and VTS video testers, enabling manufacturers and test houses to test devices equipped with an HDMI 2.0 interface. The new features will be available in an analyzer module for source tests and a generator module for sink tests and extend the modules previous 4K functionality.



The new version of the HDMI standard is paving the way for the market introduction and operation of ultra HD consumer electronics equipment that transmit video data at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixel or 4096 x 2304 pixel at 50 Hz or 60 Hz. HDMI 2.0 will enable Rohde and Schwarz video test solutions to support 4:2:0 pixel mapping and new signaling features.



The HDMI 2.0 3G mode update for the R&S VT-B2361 HDMI RX 300 analyzer module and the R&S VT-B360 HDMI TX 300 generator module for the R&S VTC, R&S VTE and R&S VTS video testers will be available in mid-October.



