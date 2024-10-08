Rohde & Schwarz To Highlight TE1 High-Power, Efficient ATSC 3.0 Transmitter At NAB Show NY

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz will feature its Remote Transmitter Monitoring Service (RMTX) and the R&S TE1 extra-high-power liquid-cooled transmitter during the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Javits Center in New York City.

The R&S TE1, a native ATSC 3.0 design, addresses many of the challenges broadcasters face, such as high energy consumption and environmental impact and the complex maintenance requirements of traditional transmitters. The transmitter leverages modern design techniques to provide greater efficiency and its liquid cooling system eliminates the need for power-intensive air conditioning, significantly reducing the carbon footprint, the company said.

"We value the opportunity to connect with broadcast network operators at NAB Show New York 2024," said Erik Balladares, vice president of broadcast and media at Rohde & Schwarz USA. "Our customers have been eagerly awaiting this innovative transmitter and our remote monitoring service, and we are confident that our solutions will meet their needs for a more sustainable and efficient broadcasting operation."



Key features include the company’s Remote Transmitter Monitoring service (RMTX), which provides U.S. broadcasters with a solution to the scarcity of specialized RF engineers, and an intelligent management software for automatic optimal setup and maximum efficiency, the company said.

“The R&S TE1 is a product designed specifically for the North American Broadcast market. It is our future transmitter platform aimed at solving the problems broadcasters are facing today and in the future. It significantly reduces the environmental impact and cost of high-power transmission and is designed with advanced intelligence to monitor its own health and notify the user when maintenance may be required,” said Steven Edwards, vice president of broadcast distribution at Rohde & Schwarz.

See Rohde & Schwarz at 2024 NAB Show New York booth 1207.

More information is available on the company’s website .