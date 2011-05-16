Rohde & Schwarz Releases DVB-C2 Testing Option



Rohde & Schwarz announced the release of an SFU signal generator upgrade, capable of creating test signals compliant with the new DVB-C2 standard.



Capable of generating all common digital and analog radio and TV standards, the SFU software option enables handling of all second-generation broadcast signals as well. The DVB-C2 standard was adopted about one year ago and a trial network using the new standard was implemented in Berlin in late 2010. DVB-C2-enabled consumer electronics is scheduled to go on the market as early as this summer.



The new option for DVB-C2 was designed for broadcast receiver equipment and chipset manufacturers as well as certification organizations and cable network operators. With the addition of DVB-C2, SFU users can test an array of transmission standards with one device. Even multistandard receivers, such as those for DVB-C/C2, DVB-T/T2 or DVB-S/S2, can be tested.



By means of an option key, users can enable new standards as a software option. DVB-C2 can be installed on all R&S SFUs already delivered.



