Rockville 11 upgrades to NVerzion station automation

Rockville 11, the government cable channel for the City of Rockville, MD, is using NVerzion's technology for complete, 24/7 automation of master control operations at the station.

The NVerzion technology gives Rockville 11 a convenient, reliable system for its move to an efficient and streamlined tapeless workflow.

NVerzion automation technology provides the core automation functionality for Rockville 11's upgraded HD workflow. The installed NVerzion system provides for scheduling and automation of station programming, including control of a Harris NEXIO video server, a Miranda digital video router and a Ross Video XPression 3D HD character generator (CG).

With a complete system in place consisting of NVerzion applications NControl, NGest, NBase, NView and NPoint, Rockville 11 is now fully equipped to schedule, automate, and manage content directly from the video server as well as dynamic graphic overlays for the final on-air transmission.