Roberts Communications Network Chooses PlayBox Neo

﻿LAS VEGAS—Roberts Communications Network (RCN) recently selected the AirBox Neo-20 playout system from PlayBox Neo as the solution for all playout.

RCN will pair the AirBox Neo-20 with PlayBox Neo’s multi-channel, multi-server Capture Suite for ingest of multiple live sources. Systems integration firm Keycode Media assisted RCN is selecting AirBox Neo-20 and Capture Suite, the company said.

Fathom Events, a world-class entertainment company that requires delivery of a wide variety of live and pre-recorded content to more than 1,100 movie theaters across North America, is an RCN customer and will benefit from the new deployment.

To meet all its playout requirements, RCN needed a highly reliable and extremely robust solution with the ability to time delay live recordings for later playback. RCN also required the ability to receive a wide array of file types for insertion into live scheduled content.

Keycode Media’s distribution needs centered on delivering live and recorded content to its movie theater clients as well as redundancy and support for 5.1 surround sound.

AirBox Neo-20 provides automated content streaming and broadcast playout for satellite, cloud-based, cable head-ends, over-the-air broadcasters, corporate TV and internet-based TV. It can easily mix a variety of media files and live inputs in one playlist and provides multiple SDI/IP streaming outputs at the same time in many standards up to 4K.

Media can be trimmed, edited or repositioned. Live productions are streamlined to allow insertion and execution of various events or live streams into the playlist. For automated playout, AirBox Neo-20 allows playlist scheduling for weeks ahead. Gaps and time overlaps are automatically resolved to ensure continuous operation even when conflicting timed events are present.

Capture Suite is a multi-channel-multi-server UHD/HD/SD live ingest solution that integrates into the production workflow of any television network, post-production facility or playout center. Capture Suite allows users to control multiple ingest channels, spread on multiple servers from a single web user interface. Functions such as input selection, ingest presets, file naming conventions assignments and auto-transfer functionalities are supported.