Rise Now Accepting Nominations for 2022 Awards

LONDON—Rise, the award-winning advocacy group for women in the broadcast media technology sector, is now accepting nominations for its annual Rise Awards, which now include two new categories: “Ally of the Year” honors men who have been supportive of striving to achieve gender diversity, and “Business Operations of the Year,” celebrating an individual who excels at making sure the workforce and clients are happy and the business is reaching its targets.

Submissions and nominations are encouraged from across the global broadcast media technology audience to showcase talent across the industry whether in a manufacturer, service provider, engineer or broadcaster role. The awards are free to enter and nominations will close on Aug. 18, 2022, with a drinks event at IBC to announce the shortlist. The awards will be held in partnership with BT Sport and Timeline on Thursday, Nov. 10 at BT Sport Studio, with graphics being provided by Moov and drinks by EMG.

Entrants can be nominated, or they can nominate themselves. All applications will require statements on the nominee and why they are relevant for the award. The judges, across the categories, are looking for the best demonstration of exceptional achievement, innovation, positive impact, and the ability to fulfil the criteria.

For more information about the Awards and to submit nominee applications, please visit: https://risewib.com/awards/

Rise is seeking nominations across the following categories:

R&D Engineer | sponsored by Ateliere Creative Technologies

This award recognises a high achiever, problem solver and team player who represents the very best of the broadcasting profession.

Woman of the Year | sponsored by Zixi

This special award will be chosen by the Rise Advisory Board and is open to any woman from across the sector and at any level. The Award is for an extraordinary and inspirational woman who has made a significant contribution within her field and to the industry at large.

Rising Star | sponsored by Avid

The Rising Star award will recognize women who are industry newcomers, with four years or less industry experience, but who are considered as stand-out performers, innovators and emerging leaders in the broadcast & media industry.

Influencer | sponsored by Bitmovin

This award will go to an individual that creates influence, communities, has a voice in the industry and brings people together. They can work in a sales, marketing, journalism, business or any other role and will be recognized by their peers and community as an influencer.

Marketer/PR

This award will commend an outstanding woman who is working in a marketing or PR role in the industry; either in-house or for an agency or as a freelancer.

Product Innovation | sponsored by Clear-Com

This award recognizes the importance of revolution and invention for the broadcasting sector today and for the future. Fulfilling either a product development and/or product management role, this nominee will have led or contributed significantly to a product where the outcome was both engaging and empowering, as well as making a difference by creating tangible benefits to the industry.

Production Support Engineer | sponsored by Blackmagic Design

An organized and skilled Production Support Engineer, who represents the very best of our Broadcasting Profession. She has a strong understanding of the broadcast chain, offers outstanding troubleshooting skills, implicitly relates to relevant standards and demonstrates the ability to fault find from first principles.

Business | sponsored by LiveU

This award will recognize the achievements of a woman running a business within the broadcast industry (either manufacturer or service provider), for example, a CEO, Managing Director, COO, or business owner.

Technical Operations | sponsored by Ross Video

This award celebrates a technical operations team member who has gone above and beyond the requirements of their day to day role to make a difference, whether it’s delivering outstanding client service on a particular project or service line, resolving a difficult problem or supporting a colleague or client to help achieve this. Technical Operations encompasses all levels from junior operators through to technical supervisors and managers working across all broadcast services.

Student | sponsored by SMPTE

Our student of the year will be a stellar representative of their educational institution. They will be the most outstanding student of their year but not necessarily with the highest grades. She will have shown determination to succeed and demonstrated a desire to learn, improve and exceed their potential.

Company Award For Investment in Women | sponsored by Telstra

The winning organization will have made a significant time or financial investment in recruiting and retaining its female workforce. They will be ensuring equal pay, giving their female talent a voice, providing flexible working practices and have a no-tolerance attitude to sexism in the workplace. This company will celebrate the success of its female team and be able to demonstrate the steps they have taken to do all of this.

Sales

This award is open to any woman in a sales role in the broadcast industry working either in a manufacturer, service provider, broadcaster, media publisher or trade show.

*NEW Ally of the Year | sponsored by Vizrt

This Award is given to a male working across the media technology sector who has driven both internal and external initiatives to support gender diversity. Over the last year they will have worked to support or develop new program of work that encourage, promote and champion gender diversity within their own companies or wider industry community. They will have also used their voice to drive conversations and ensure that the lack of gender diversity remains a priority for their colleagues and the industry.

*NEW Business Operations | sponsored by Deluxe

This award will go to an individual who takes the resources available to them and turns them into the finest content that we see on screens today. These resources include finance, workforces, legal etc and the person in the business operations role will ensure that they are delivered to the right place at the right time with the highest levels of quality. This person can work in a broadcaster, manufacturer, post production house or service delivery company and will excel at making sure the workforce and clients are happy and the business is reaching its targets.

Carrie Wootten, Managing Director of Rise, said: “We’re delighted to launch the 2022 edition of the Rise Awards. This is the fourth year running we have held the Awards, a core part of Rise that plays such a fundamental role in celebrating inspirational women in our exciting industry. We are pleased to introduce two new categories, Ally of the Year Award and Business Operations of the Year, providing further opportunities for us all to give recognition to women in our community.”

Wootten added, “I would thank our sponsors for their generosity and for supporting the Rise Awards. We are looking forward to hosting the awards in partnership with BT Sport and Timeline and most importantly congratulating the winners and all of the nominees in-person.”