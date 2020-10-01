Rise North America Taps EditShare’s Meghan Ross as Co-Chair

LONDON—Rise, the advocacy group for women in broadcast, has announced that Meghan Ross, EditShare’s director of global channel marketing, has been named as co-chair of its North American chapter.

Rise North America was formed earlier in 2020 by Serena Harris, sales director at Annex Pro. Joining Harris as one of the group’s leaders, in addition to her current position, Ross has experience of more than eight years at Avid in various channel marketing roles, as well as more than four years with Resolution Productions Group where she held director positions in marketing and business development. Ross has also served on the Board of Women in Film Chicago for two years in both treasurer and sponsorship chair roles.

“I am ecstatic to join Rise as the organization develops across the globe,” said Ross. “I wholeheartedly believe in the mission to ensure there is a diverse and gender balanced workforce across the broadcast technology industry in all roles. Great leaders empower others, and I cannot wait to get involved with growing our Rise chapter across the U.S. and Canada to open up more opportunities for women in North America.”

One of the first initiatives that Ross will assist with is Rise North America’s first event, an “In Conversation With” webinar with Sandy Nasseri, CEO and founder of MelroseINC, which provides data storage and IT infrastructure to enterprises in multiple industries.

“Sandy is an incredible inspiration to women in the technology industry and we are excited to have her kick-off the first in a series of ‘In Conversation With’ webinars for the Rise North America chapter,” said Harris. “As an exceptionally intelligent and driven woman in tech, we are very much looking forward to hearing her insights and expertise and sharing it with other women in the industry.”