Rise Awards 2020 Recognize Industry’s Outstanding Women

LONDON—Rise, an advocacy group for women in the broadcast technology sector, has announced the winners for Rise Awards 2020, recognizing women across different sections of the industry.

Winning the Woman of the Year Award was Sandy Nasseri, CEO and founder of MelroseINC. Selected by the Rise Advisory Board, Nasseri was recognized for her significant contributions to the industry as well as dealing with major business incidents during the year, per Rise. Nasseri serves on the Apple Advisory Reseller Board, serves as the president and chair of the AVID Customer Association for the Reseller Channel and is active in the American Express Women’s Initiative.

Here is the full list of Rise Awards recipients, which feature more than 100 nominees:

Business: Lindsay Stewart, CEO and co-founder, Stringr

Engineering: Yulia Rozmarin, R&D project manager, LiveU

Marketer/PR: Donnelle Koselka, lead Employee & Crisis Communications, Avid

Product Innovation: Tove Bonander, strategic product manager, Red Bee Media

Rising Star: Gabriella Luck, trainee, technical support engineer (ITV News), ITV Tyne Tees & Border

Sales: Eunice Park, vice president, Global Sales & Revenue, Zixi

Technical Operations: Kerry Shreeve, vice president of Technology Operations, Discovery