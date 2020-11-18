Rise Awards 2020 Recognize Industry’s Outstanding Women
Recognizes women’s work in engineering, technical operations, production innovation and more
LONDON—Rise, an advocacy group for women in the broadcast technology sector, has announced the winners for Rise Awards 2020, recognizing women across different sections of the industry.
Winning the Woman of the Year Award was Sandy Nasseri, CEO and founder of MelroseINC. Selected by the Rise Advisory Board, Nasseri was recognized for her significant contributions to the industry as well as dealing with major business incidents during the year, per Rise. Nasseri serves on the Apple Advisory Reseller Board, serves as the president and chair of the AVID Customer Association for the Reseller Channel and is active in the American Express Women’s Initiative.
Here is the full list of Rise Awards recipients, which feature more than 100 nominees:
Business: Lindsay Stewart, CEO and co-founder, Stringr
Engineering: Yulia Rozmarin, R&D project manager, LiveU
Marketer/PR: Donnelle Koselka, lead Employee & Crisis Communications, Avid
Product Innovation: Tove Bonander, strategic product manager, Red Bee Media
Rising Star: Gabriella Luck, trainee, technical support engineer (ITV News), ITV Tyne Tees & Border
Sales: Eunice Park, vice president, Global Sales & Revenue, Zixi
Technical Operations: Kerry Shreeve, vice president of Technology Operations, Discovery
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.