Riedel's Artist to Provide Comms for Indian Premier League 2017

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Indian provider of outside broadcasting production services and facilities, Zoom Communications, has chosen Riedel Communications’ Artist digital matrix intercom system as its communications solution for the Indian Premier League 2017 cricket season. Zoom Communications is offering Artist intercom frames as part of a full complement of OB production equipment for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which generates the world feed for rightsholders.



Also known as IPL 10 in recognition of the league’s 10th anniversary, the IPL 2017 season will include cricket matches in eight Indian cities throughout April and May.Consisting of eight teams, the IPL is the world’s most popular cricket league and the sixth highest sports league in brand value.



“With millions of cricket fans around the world tuned into IPL 10 matches, there’s no room for failure in any of our broadcast technology solutions,” said Karamjeet Singh, senior vice president at Zoom Communications. “Riedel brings proven expertise in the support of high-visibility sports events to the table, and the Artist intercom systems have served us well for several past years of IPL coverage. That’s why we can offer Artist with the full confidence that it will provide the secure, user-friendly, and reliable communications our clients need. For this season, we have brought in two additional systems in order to ensure uniformity and seamless operation between the different crews.”



The Riedel Artist systems will equip Zoom Communications clients with an advanced modular communications platform that delivers the power and versatility to address their full range of intercom requirements. The Artist’s fiber-based network provides a decentralized infrastructure that can simplify the distribution of audio while ensuring crisp, clear intercom communications.



“The IPL 10 promises to have the highest viewership of any cricket event ever, and the season will showcase the sport’s best talents from around the world,” said Cameron O’Neill, Riedel’s director for the Asia-Pacific region. “As Riedel sharpens its focus on India, we couldn’t ask for a better endorsement than Zoom Communications’ choice of Artist for IPL 10. It’s a great testimonial for Riedel that Zoom has chosen to trust the comms in its kits for this prestigious production to Artist.”