Riedel VoIP Products Meet Newest EBU Standard



Real-time audio, video and communications networks provider Reidel announced that their entire line of intercom-over-VoIP products is compliant with the EBU Tech 3347 standard. The company says they are the first to do so.



Defined by the European Broadcast Union, the newly released standard allows for standardized operation of intercoms between interfaces of different vendors. EBU Tech 3347 will differ the handling of large installations as well as make communications between broadcasters at large-scale events much easier.



The Session Initiation Protocol, a technology required by EBU Tech 3347 as the signaling method, is already in use by most IP telephony and data communications technologies. SIP is used to initialize, modify and terminate audio or video sessions over an IP network. The complete release on EBU Tech 3347 interoperability requirements is available online (PDF).



