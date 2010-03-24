Riedel to Show MediorNet, Artist Intercom Panels

Riedel MedioNet

Riedel Communications will present new MediorNet products at this year's NAB. The company will also show its Artist VCP-1004 Virtual Panel.



MediorNet is a fiber-based real-time signal transport solution for HD/SD video, audio, intercom and data. New features for MediorNet include new MADI and RockNet MediorNet cards as well as a software-based framestore feature.



Riedel will also present its new and free Artist VCP-1004 Virtual Panel that allows a regular computer to be used as an intercom control panel in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system. Computers running the Virtual Panel can be integrated via a wired or a wireless Ethernet connection into the matrix.



Riedel will be at Booth C6747.



