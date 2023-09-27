Riedel, Studio Automated To Tackle AI-Assisted Sports Production

Paul Van den Haak, founder of Studio Automated (left); Thomas Riedel, group CEO of Riedel Communications; Paul Valk, founder and director of Studio Automated; and Luc Doneux, director of live production at Riedel Communications (right).

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications and Studio Automated will collaborate on an artificial intelligence-assisted video production solution for sports producers and leagues to produce live broadcasts remotely with a minimum of personnel and lower operating costs, Riedel said this week.

Studio Automated has developed a proprietary technology based on AI and machine learning (ML) and pioneered automated video production for live sports. The company’s technology has been used to cover more than 100,000 sports matches around the world since its founding in 2020.

"Through decades in live production, Riedel has established itself as an innovative leader whose world-class hardware and software solutions are used by major sports and media production companies across the globe," said Paul Valk, founder and director of Studio Automated. "This exciting new partnership with Riedel is a validation of our software-first approach to developing the best AI for live sports production, which we believe — along with an open API — empowers our partners to deliver unparalleled products for broadcasters and media rights holders. The maturity of our AI model enables us to serve clients that seek to automate production in the higher end of sports broadcasting, and we're thrilled to work with Riedel in creating new products for this market."

Highlighting the synergy between the companies’ strengths, Luc Doneux, director of live production at Riedel Communications, praised Studio Automated’s ability to create innovative products for the sports market.

“Their unrivaled expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, combined with our deep sports broadcast knowhow, is sure to yield great results. I am positive that this collaboration will herald a new era of affordable sports productions," said Doneux.