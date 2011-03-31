Riedel provides full compatibility with EBU Tech 3347

Riedel Communications’ intercom-over-IP products are now fully compatible with the recently released EBU Tech 3347 standard.

To meet the growing demand for standardized protocols for IP-based intercom, the European Broadcast Union (EBU) defined the specifications for interoperable intercom-over-IP with its EBU Tech 3347 standard. The standard will allow for standardized operation between interfaces of different vendors, thus changing the way large installation will be handled in the future. Interoperable intercom will also make it easier for broadcasters to communicate with each other at large-scale events.

The EBU Tech 3347 standard makes use of technology already common in IP telephony and data communications. The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) is a signaling protocol for setting up, modifying and terminating voice or video sessions involving two or more participants on an IP network.