Riedel Promotes Rick Seegull to SVP Technology & Business Development, the Americas

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has promoted Rick Seegull to the role of senior vice president of technology and business development for the Americas.

Seegull was previously the VP of system consulting for the Americas, where he managed the team of system consultants and project engineers to design, install, and support numerous innovative installations throughout the Americas.

In his new role, Seegull will be responsible for the overall direction of Riedel within the Americas, with respect to technology and business development. He will focus on technology trends and the future direction of Riedel Communications, working closely with customers, channel partners and the product management team.

"I am grateful for the recognition of my accomplishments over the years in being given this new role and responsibility," stated Seegull. "I am very excited to be able to focus more of my time on raising awareness of the increasing capabilities of our growing list of products and the technological direction and business opportunities for Riedel."

With over 25 years in the industry and over 7 of those with Riedel, Rick has broad experience in the industry having created and managed both startup divisions and departments involved in all aspects of the product chain, from concept and design to manufacturing, marketing, and sales. Seegull graduated from the Polytechnic University of New York with a B.S. degree in electrical engineering.

"Rick has been instrumental in guiding our technological and business direction within his role as VP of system consulting, with his in-depth knowledge of the products and our customers. It's exciting to acknowledge his boundless efforts with this well-deserved promotion," stated Jens Miedek, Executive Director Global Sales, Riedel Communications.

In this new role, Seegull will continue to guide the technological direction, but will have more time to spend interacting with product management and customers on a conversational level rather than in the field.

Marcus Wheelwright, the new vice president of customer success, will pick up the reins for system design and managing the system consultants, while recruiting Seegull's replacement, freeing Seegull to have more time to participate in industry thought leadership events and committees, ensuring Riedel is helping to lead the industry.

"I am absolutely delighted to see Rick take these next steps in his career! His dedication to his team, Riedel, and the customers is incredible, and this promotion is well deserved," added Joyce Bente, President/CEO the Americas. "I am confident this promotion will not only be good for Rick, but for the whole of Riedel, itself. Nobody is better qualified to guide us into the future." Seegull will continue to be based out of the U.S. Headquarters in Santa Clarita, California, and continue to report directly to Joyce Bente, president-CEO, the Americas.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net (opens in new tab).