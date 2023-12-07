Riedel Opens New Technology Hub In Berlin

BERLIN—Riedel Communications has announced the opening of its latest engineering hub, the "Technology Hub Berlin," situated at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin. The hub will be focused on cutting-edge audio systems, the company said.

This expansion adds to existing hubs in Wuppertal, Eisenberg, Vienna, Zurich, Montreal, and Porto and underscores Riedel's commitment to advancing R&D activities for the broadcast and event industry, the company said.

"Berlin provides the ideal backdrop for our Technology Hub, offering a diverse pool of talent and fostering an environment conducive to innovation,” said Peter Glättli, executive director R&D, Riedel Communications. “We are excited about the current team of experts and look forward to welcoming additional international talents to contribute to our continued success in developing groundbreaking solutions for the broadcast and event industry.”

Each of Riedel's hubs focuses on specific aspects of engineering and innovation, with a strong emphasis on adapting to industry changes, such as the transition to IP-based transport of media signals in the broadcast industry.

The Technology Hub Berlin will be working on the development of forward-looking, cutting-edge audio systems.

It will leverage the expertise of former employees from Jünger Audio — which sold a portion of its divisions to Riedel in 2019—and draw on their expertise in crafting technologically advanced digital audio processors and algorithms for live production, television, radio stations, and streaming services.

In addition, the hub's Innovation Lab, powered by creative talents, will be spearheading product innovation in software-based media processing, networking, virtualization, and deployment.

The Technology Hub Berlin houses a dedicated system engineering team focused on the definition, system simulation, and development of next-generation wireless communication solutions. With a current team of eight professionals, the hub is actively seeking international talents to join its ranks in the vibrant and culturally rich capital of Germany. The office, designed to accommodate up to 15 people, aims to become a focal point for talent across various specialties, driving product innovation at Riedel, the company said.