Riedel Names Roman Sales Manager for Spain, O’Neill Director for Asia-Pacific

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications has appointed Maribel Roman to the role of sales manager for Spain, and Cameron O’Neill director of the Asia-Pacific region. Roman will provide dedicated support with a focus on Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece. O’Neill will be based in Tokyo, working to build the Riedel presence there into a robust East Asian hub for Riedel design, sales, support, and service.



Roman is an international sales manager with more than seven years’ experience in the broadcasting market. She previously worked for Spanish intercom and professional monitor manufacturer Kroma Telecom. Following the company’s 2014 merger with Spanish audio company AEQ, she served as an AEQ area sales manager for a variety of European countries.



O’Neill served as general manager of Riedel Australia for three years prior to taking on this new role, and he was a professional user of the company’s equipment for the preceding five years. He already has a history working with Riedel’s Japanese distributor, Otaritec, and attending Japan’s largest trade show, Inter BEE. O’Neill also has traveled extensively in Japan and throughout Southeast Asia, and has cultivated a good working knowledge of the Japanese language.