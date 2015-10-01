Riedel MetroN Aids Red Bull Air Race Signal Distribution

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY & ASCOT, ENGLAND—While planes fly as fast as possible around the aerial track during the 2015 Red Bull Air Race World Championship, Riedel Communications is helping to reduce the signal-distribution infrastructure required to support the race with its MetroN core router and MediorNet real-time media network.

Inside the Riedel control room at the 2015 Red Bull Air Race World Championship

The MediorNet MetroN fiber router provides 640 gigabytes of real-time signal-routing in 2RU. By adding the router to the MediorNet system, large volumes of high-bandwidth signals are able to transported without compromising the flexibility of the network.

Each race plane is equipped with two HD cameras that deliver video through a Riedel RF link, which are then passed along through the MediorNet network to facilitate distribution of video captured.

The MetroN moves all of the HD signals for the broadcast master control room, on-site video walls and race control. With IT tunneled through the MetroN, Riedel is able to support the event’s IT without adding a single cable. To integrate MediorNet with the event’s mixing console, Riedel interfaced audio signals via MADI through its RockNet digital audio network.

Riedel adds additional support to the Red Bull Air Race with its Artist digital matrix intercom system; the Riedel Juggler integrates with a trunked TETRA radio installation; the Riedel RiFace interface for the support of analog radio; and the STX-200 professional Skype interface to maintain streaming video and communication.