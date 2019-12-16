Riedel MediorNet Brings Distributed Routing to Touring Video Truck

Distributed routing allows for the outboarding of gear for production flexibility.

BURBANK, Calif.—Customization is the name of the game for the entertainment production services provider Touring Video’s new truck, which according to the company has utilized Riedel’s MediorNet as the base for taking advantage of distributed routing, allowing for the outboarding of gear for greater production flexibility.

Installed on Touring Video’s TV-2 truck, the MediorNet signal backbone consists of 34 nodes made up of four MetroN core routers and 30 MicroN software-defined, high-density media distribution network devices. The setup includes 20 MicroN set up with its Standard app, eight with its MultiViewer app and two use the Processing app.

Additional Riedel equipment installed in the TV-2 truck includes an Artist mainframe and a mix of the 1200 series hybrid lever key SmartPanels, 2300 series SmartPanels and Bolero wireless intercom.

Distributed routing allows for Touring Video to remove the control room out of the truck if needed and enables the production to add additional equipment, like a second 4ME switcher.

According to Touring Video’s President Doug Armstrong, the MediorNet technology has not been overly applied in the North America OB market, but that his company’s use of it thus far has been successful.