Riedel Links Endemol and Ericsson

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Endemol is using Riedel's MediorNet real-time media network and Artist digital matrix intercom system to establish a fully redundant communications, A/V and data link in the Netherlands.



The system connects Ericsson, the distribution provider in Hilversum, with the Endemol Group headquarters in Amsterdam, where the studios and control room are located. The Amsterdam site is facilitated by DutchView.



The system will be used to broadcast the FOX Eredivisie Football channel. MediorNet is used to get the live HD contribution feeds for all football matches to Endemol and the outputs of the production facility back to the Ericsson MCR and playout facility in Hilversum.



The two facilities are connected via a redundant MediorNet Compact Pro system using two dark fiber links between the two locations. The 57- and 36-km-long connections transport up to 24 HD video signals between the MCR in Hilversum and the studio in Amsterdam. MADI audio, intercom, and data are also transported over these links. The company uses a Riedel CWDM interface to enable the transport of multiple signals over a single optical core.



Two additional MediorNet Compact frames to connect the other studios within the Endemol facility. Within the Hilversum MCR, six Artist nodes not only provide intercom signals for the local control room and studios, but also route MADI audio to two Artist frames at the Amsterdam facility via the MediorNet network.