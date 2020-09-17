Riedel Intercom Gear Bolsters Communications in NBA Bubble

BURBANK, Calif.—As the NBA playoffs progress down in the Orlando, Fla., bubble, a key component of production for the games has been Riedel intercom technology, including the Bolero wireless intercom and Artist digital matrix intercom systems.

Firehouse Productions has been utilizing Riedel for production personnel to communicate safely, as well as for officials and coaches.

Firehouse’s bubble setup includes 12 Riedel Artist intercom nodes, providing almost 500 active communication ports to support 113 master panels, 57 Performer C3 intercom beltpacks; 116 Bolero wireless intercom beltpacks and 186 analog four-wire connections to six onsite OB trucks.

The Artist nodes are deployed in a fully redundant fiber ring, allowing them to support users communicating via Bolero beltpacks throughout the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. In addition, Firehouse Intercom Curator Luis Espinal built custom functions into the Artist nodes that allow specific mic feeds to be routed to specific broadcast trucks.

There is also an onsite Bolero universe that is based on two fully redundant hub-and-spoke networks of Luminex switches and offers up to 128 multicast flows.

“Working with the Riedel team, we were able to design a truly elegant and integrated solution that enables crystal-clear communications while also ensuring that officials, coaches and producers maintain safe distances from each other,” said Vinny Siniscal from Firehouse Productions.