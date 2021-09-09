Riedel Hires Oliver Zimmermann as Director of Manufacturing

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that Oliver Zimmermann has been appointed to serve as director of manufacturing.

In his new role, Zimmermann will focus on Riedel's supply chain and production processes to enable even greater efficiency and agility, the company said.

"Oliver has always recognized the human being as the source of all improvement, considering every employee and every team an integral part of the overall organization," said Thomas Riedel, CEO at Riedel Communications. "This mindset makes him just the right person to guide the Riedel manufacturing division through continuous development as a learning organization — an approach we believe to be vital in a volatile world undergoing an exponential pace of change."

Zimmermann is a physicist, supply chain expert, and change management specialist with more than a decade of experience in the manufacturing business, most recently in data and telecommunications.

He earned a doctorate in physics from Ruhr University Bochum and since then has leveraged his knowledge of models and processes to analyze systems, derive meaningful measures, and refine internal structures to help manufacturing organizations become more efficient.

He most recently served as director of operations for Telegärtner Karl Gärtner GmbH, with process responsibility for the supply chain of purchasing, logistics, warehousing, production, work scheduling, and industrial engineering.

In earlier management roles with Poligrat GmbH and Steinert Elektromagnetbau GmbH, Zimmermann led digitization and process optimization initiatives to transform sales, production, and administration.

"Through a holistic end-to-end approach, I strive to build highly integrative, collaborative supply chain networks with the capacity to enhance both adaptability and learning capabilities," said Zimmermann. "As an organization, Riedel has always managed to complete major projects successfully despite constantly changing circumstances and inevitable challenges. This is a credit to the enormous motivation of individual Riedel employees, who are used to working in a very goal-oriented manner and with a high level of problem-solving competence. Going forward, we can build on these strengths by improving the interweaving of processes and people, as well as by gleaning more targeted lessons from each project we undertake. I look forward to the challenge."